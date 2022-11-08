Former US president Donald Trump watches a video of President Joe Biden playing during a rally in Miami, Florida, on Sunday. Photo: AFP
US midterm elections 2022
Joe Biden and Donald Trump clash on eve of US midterm elections set to upend Washington

  • ‘We’re up against some of the darkest forces we’ve ever seen in our history,’ Biden says, as the Democrats face an uphill battle to retain control of Congress
  • The president and Trump are holding duelling rallies ahead of an election that will have consequences for everything from the climate fight to the Ukraine war

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:32am, 8 Nov, 2022

