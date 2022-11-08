Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of the campaign of Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance at Wright Bros. Aero Inc. at Dayton International Airport on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Vandalia. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Donald Trump says he’ll make ‘very big announcement’ on November 15
- Donald Trump has hinted for months he will jump into the race for the White House in 2024
- The former US president has never accepted the truth of his lost re-election bid in 2020
