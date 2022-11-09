The US midterms will have a powerful effect on Joe Biden’s presidency. Donald Trump has also hinted he will soon launch another bid for the White House. Photo: AP
Explainer |
US midterms could decide political future of both Joe Biden and Donald Trump
- President Joe Biden’s Democrats are facing a struggle to hang on to Congress in Tuesday’s midterms
- Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump has been heavily hinting at another White House run in 2024
The US midterms will have a powerful effect on Joe Biden’s presidency. Donald Trump has also hinted he will soon launch another bid for the White House. Photo: AP