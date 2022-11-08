Amid US midterm elections, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is hoping US support for his country, invaded by Russa in February, will be able to continue. File photo: AFP
Ukraine’s Zelensky urges ‘unwavering unity’ in US until ‘peace restored’
- Amid midterm elections are questions over US support for Ukraine; if Republicans make big enough gains, that backing called into question
- ‘I call on you to maintain unwavering unity until we all hear peace has been restored. Democracies must not stop on their way to the victory’
