A digital Powerball lottery display shows its limit of US$999 million in Oakland, California, on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Winner picked in record-breaking US$2 billion US lottery Powerball jackpot
- A single winning ticket was sold in California, ending a string of 40 drawings that pushed the top prize to the highest in the world for a lottery
- The odds of matching all six numbers in the drawing – 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and 10 – were 1 in 292.2 million
