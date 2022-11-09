Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a news conference in Surrey, British Columbia, in October. Photo: Reuters
Canada PM Justin Trudeau to appear – but not compete – on Drag Race reality show
- The episode of an international spin-off of RuPaul’s Drag Race marks the first time a world leader has been a guest on the franchise
- The prime minister will talk about Canada’s inclusivity and offer his support to Canadian competitors going up against international drag queens
