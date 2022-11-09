Voters line up to cast their ballots in the midterm election at the Aspray Boat House in Warwick, Rhode Island, on Tuesday. Photo: AP
US midterms: Americans set to deliver verdict on Joe Biden and Democrats
- Reports of glitches with voting machines and systems in places including Arizona, fuelling unsubstantiated claims of fraud from some Republicans
- Candidates who deny the validity of the 2020 election are on the ballot across the country, many for roles that will oversee future elections
Voters line up to cast their ballots in the midterm election at the Aspray Boat House in Warwick, Rhode Island, on Tuesday. Photo: AP