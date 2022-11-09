Incumbent Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis holds his son Mason as he celebrates winning re-election. Photo: AP
Ron DeSantis’ re-election in Florida puts 2024, and Donald Trump, in sight

  • Re-election for Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis bolstered his rise as a prominent Republican star with potential White House ambitions
  • Donald Trump has teased a third presidential run and grown frustrated with DeSantis’ refusal to rule out a 2024 campaign

Bloomberg
Updated: 4:29pm, 9 Nov, 2022

