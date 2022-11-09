Incumbent Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis holds his son Mason as he celebrates winning re-election. Photo: AP
Ron DeSantis’ re-election in Florida puts 2024, and Donald Trump, in sight
- Re-election for Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis bolstered his rise as a prominent Republican star with potential White House ambitions
- Donald Trump has teased a third presidential run and grown frustrated with DeSantis’ refusal to rule out a 2024 campaign
Incumbent Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis holds his son Mason as he celebrates winning re-election. Photo: AP