Meta, whose stock has plunged 71 per cent this year, is taking steps to pare costs following several quarters of disappointing earnings and a slide in revenue. Photo: EPA-EFE
Mark Zuckerberg says ‘sorry’ as Meta begins slashing over 11,000 jobs
- Meta will cut about 13 per cent of its workforce in its first major round of lay-offs, and will also extend its hiring freeze through the first quarter of 2023
- More cost-cutting measures are further expected from Meta, whose stock has plunged 71 per cent this year
