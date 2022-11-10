Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly responds to questions at the House of Commons in Ottawa in March. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Canada’s foreign minister calls out ‘increasingly disruptive’ China
- Melanie Joly teased parts of a new Indo-Pacific strategy, as PM Justin Trudeau prepares to attend a trio of major summits in the region
- She also warned Canadian businesses that they “need to be clear-eyed” about doing business in and with China
Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly responds to questions at the House of Commons in Ottawa in March. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP