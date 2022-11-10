Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly responds to questions at the House of Commons in Ottawa in March. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly responds to questions at the House of Commons in Ottawa in March. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Canada
World /  United States & Canada

Canada’s foreign minister calls out ‘increasingly disruptive’ China

  • Melanie Joly teased parts of a new Indo-Pacific strategy, as PM Justin Trudeau prepares to attend a trio of major summits in the region
  • She also warned Canadian businesses that they “need to be clear-eyed” about doing business in and with China

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:57am, 10 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly responds to questions at the House of Commons in Ottawa in March. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly responds to questions at the House of Commons in Ottawa in March. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE