Trump supporters watch a video during a campaign event in Lansing, Michigan, in October 2020. Photo: Ann Arbor News via AP
Trump supporters watch a video during a campaign event in Lansing, Michigan, in October 2020. Photo: Ann Arbor News via AP
US midterm elections 2022
World /  United States & Canada

‘Disappointing’ US midterms show how Donald Trump could hurt Republicans for years to come

  • In close races, prominent proteges of the former president have lost or are trailing behind Democrats as votes continue to be tallied
  • Despite an expected ‘red wave’ failing to materialise, Trump called the election results a ‘very big victory’, asking: ‘Who has ever done better than that?’

Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 6:55am, 10 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Trump supporters watch a video during a campaign event in Lansing, Michigan, in October 2020. Photo: Ann Arbor News via AP
Trump supporters watch a video during a campaign event in Lansing, Michigan, in October 2020. Photo: Ann Arbor News via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE