A musk turtle in quarantine after it was confiscated in a wildlife investigation. Photo: AP
A musk turtle in quarantine after it was confiscated in a wildlife investigation. Photo: AP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Turtles in demand as pets, leading to a spike in ‘ruthless’ poaching – calls for tighter regulation

  • Growing demand in the US, Asia and Europe is contributing to the decline of turtle and tortoise species; poaching is ‘getting ruthless’, wildlife experts say.
  • In 2021, a Chinese national pleaded guilty to financing a nationwide smuggling ring that sent 1,500 turtles worth more than US$2.2 million from the US to China

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:55pm, 10 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A musk turtle in quarantine after it was confiscated in a wildlife investigation. Photo: AP
A musk turtle in quarantine after it was confiscated in a wildlife investigation. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE