The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device. The platform is once again adding grey “official” labels to some prominent accounts. Photo: AP
Twitter Blue sign-ups vanish after fake account chaos
- The platform was flooded with impostors after new owner Elon Musk made the famed blue tick – meant to prevent impersonation – available to anyone who paid US$8
- Twitter also once again began adding grey ‘official’ labels to some prominent accounts, after launching the feature this week then ‘killing’ it soon after
The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device. The platform is once again adding grey “official” labels to some prominent accounts. Photo: AP