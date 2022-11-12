Former US president Donald Trump speaks during a “Save America” rally in Anchorage, Alaska, in July. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump at war with fellow Republicans as he eyes new White House run
- The ex-president called Ron DeSantis, his main threat in the party, ‘DeSanctimonious’, and said another potential rival’s name ‘sounds Chinese’
- Trump is expected to announce his 2024 candidacy within days, but Republicans are blaming him for their weaker-than-expected midterms performance
