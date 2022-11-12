Burmese pythons are an invasive species in Florida. File photo: Getty Images/AFP
1.5m intact alligator found inside stomach of Burmese python in Florida
- A video went viral on social media showing scientists pulling the alligator from the stomach of the 5.4m snake caught in the Everglades National Park
- Geoscientist Rosie Moore said the size of the gator and the slight decomposition made for an especially unpleasant scent
