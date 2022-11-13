Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes leaves the federal courthouse after attending her fraud trial in San Jose, California, US on January 3. Photo: Reuters
US seeks 15-year prison sentence for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in fraud case
- ‘The government recommends the court sentence the defendant to 180 months in custody and order her to pay US$803,840,309 in restitution,’ said a court filing
- Holmes’ lawyers, in their own filing, said that if the court decided on prison time it should not exceed 18 months
