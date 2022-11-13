US actor Alec Baldwin has filed a lawsuit against several members of the set of the film Rust, on which cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed in 2021. Photo: AFP
Alec Baldwin files cross-complaint in fatal filmset shooting
- The actor has filed a lawsuit against four people involved in the film Rust, saying they were negligent in providing him with a gun that discharged
- The death in October 2021 of the film’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins sent shock waves through Hollywood and gave rise to a series of civil suits
US actor Alec Baldwin has filed a lawsuit against several members of the set of the film Rust, on which cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed in 2021. Photo: AFP