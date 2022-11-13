A day after it filed for bankruptcy, the deeply troubled cryptocurrency platform FTX said on November 12 it had taken action to halt what it said were “unauthorized transactions.” Photo: AFP/File
Almost US$500 million in funds vanish at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX; probe under way
- Debate formed on social media if the exchange was hacked or a company insider stole funds, a possibility that cryptocurrency analysts could not rule out
- Embattled company’s new CEO John Ray III said FTX is switching off the ability to trade or withdraw funds and taking steps to secure customers’ assets
