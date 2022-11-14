Close-up of fire ants on a leaf. An infestation of millions of fire ants has been discovered in Kauai, Hawaii. Photo: Shutterstock
Millions of fire ants threaten to ‘rain down’ on Hawaii residents and sting them in their sleep: officials
- The infestation poses a risk to pets, the agriculture industry, and residents and tourists visiting Hawaii’s fourth-largest island, news site SFGATE reported
- ‘They can rain down on people and sting them. We have a lot of reports of them stinging people while they sleep in their beds,’ said a Hawaii Ant Lab official
