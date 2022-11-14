Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and partner Lauren Sanchez are ‘building the capacity’ to give away his fortune. Photo: Reuters
Jeff Bezos to give away most of US$124 billion wealth during lifetime, CNN reports
- Amazon founder said he and partner Lauren Sánchez were ‘building the capacity to be able to give away this money’
- The billionaire has committed US$10 billion to fight climate change and protect nature through the Bezos Earth Fund
