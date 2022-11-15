A Charlottesville Police vehicle is seen during an active shooter situation on the University of Virginia campus on Monday. Photo: The Daily Progress via AP
Three dead in US after gunman opens fire on bus full of university students
- Suspect Christopher Darnell Jones, 22, was arrested hours later after the shooting at the University of Virginia
- The vehicle had been bringing students back from a field trip to watch a play in Washington
A Charlottesville Police vehicle is seen during an active shooter situation on the University of Virginia campus on Monday. Photo: The Daily Progress via AP