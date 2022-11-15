The Amazon logo is seen at the company’s fulfillment centre on Staten Island in New York. Photo: AFP
Amazon to cut 10,000 jobs in largest-ever lay-offs
- The devices group, which handles the Alexa digital assistant and Echo speakers, is likely to be one of the hardest hit, along with the retail and HR divisions
- Amazon is the latest US company to make big job cuts to brace for a potential economic downturn, following firms like Meta and Twitter
