Former US president Donald Trump (left) and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. File photo: Getty Images/TNS
Billionaire Ken Griffin tells Donald Trump to drop White House bid and make way for Ron DeSantis
- The Citadel founder said the ‘Republican Party is ready to move on from somebody who has been for this party a three-time loser’
- Griffin’s comments came ahead of Trump’s expected launch of his third presidential bid in Florida
