Former US president Donald Trump (left) and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. File photo: Getty Images/TNS
Former US president Donald Trump (left) and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. File photo: Getty Images/TNS
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Billionaire Ken Griffin tells Donald Trump to drop White House bid and make way for Ron DeSantis

  • The Citadel founder said the ‘Republican Party is ready to move on from somebody who has been for this party a three-time loser’
  • Griffin’s comments came ahead of Trump’s expected launch of his third presidential bid in Florida

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 8:30pm, 15 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Former US president Donald Trump (left) and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. File photo: Getty Images/TNS
Former US president Donald Trump (left) and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. File photo: Getty Images/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE