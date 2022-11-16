The angel Moroni statue on top of the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah, US. Photo: AP
Mormon church comes out in support of same-sex marriage law
- The church said it would support rights for same-sex couples as long as they did not infringe upon religious groups’ right to believe as they choose
- The nearly 17-million member, Utah-based faith said that church doctrine would continue to consider same-sex relationships to be against God’s commandments
