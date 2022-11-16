Former US President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Dayton, Ohio, earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump is running for president again in 2024
- The former US president had been teasing his entry into the race for months. But his campaign has now filed paperwork confirming he’s running again
- ‘America’s comeback starts right now,’ Trump told a phone-waving crowd of donors and long-time supporters at an event to announce his candidacy
