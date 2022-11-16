US President Joe Biden speaks to the media about the missile strike in Poland following a meeting with G7 and European leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali. Photo: AFP
‘Unlikely’ missile that killed 2 in Poland was fired from Russia, Biden says: ‘But we’ll see’
- The US president spoke after he convened an emergency meeting of the G7 and Nato leaders in Indonesia on Wednesday morning following the incident
- It wasn’t immediately clear if Biden was suggesting that the missile hadn’t been fired by Russia. Ukraine also has stocks of Russian-made weaponry
US President Joe Biden speaks to the media about the missile strike in Poland following a meeting with G7 and European leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali. Photo: AFP