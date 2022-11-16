Asylum-seeking migrants from Venezuela reach the shore after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in May last year. Photo: Reuters
US judge throws out ‘arbitrary’ Trump-era Title 42 policy blocking asylum seekers on Covid health grounds
- Title 42 violated government procedures, the US federal judge said, but is set to stay in place until December 21 to allow an for ‘orderly transition’
- The policy has been used to expel hundreds of thousands of people form the US since being invoked in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic
