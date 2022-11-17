Yanjun Xu was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a US court on Wednesday for stealing technology from US and French aerospace firms. Photo: Butler County, Ohio, jail via AP
Chinese spy Xu Yanjun jailed for 20 years for stealing tech from US aerospace and aviation firms
- Xu, the first Chinese spy extradited to the US for trial, was convicted in 2021 on counts of conspiring and attempting to commit economic espionage and trade secret theft
- Xu, accused of being a career intelligence officer for China’s Ministry of State Security, was detained in Belgium in 2018 after an FBI investigation
