Former US president George W. Bush speaks during a conference in Dallas, Texas, on November 16. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
George W. Bush says ‘tough dude’ Zelensky can win Ukraine’s war against Russia
- The former US president told a conference Ukraine was a ‘peaceful democracy that was growing its institutions’ when Russia invaded in February
- Bush added it is important for Washington to support Kyiv’s fight against Moscow
