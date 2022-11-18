Actor Robert Clary, star of 1960s World War 2 sitcom Hogan’s Heroes, has died aged 96. Photo: Invision / AP
Robert Clary, last of the stars of 1960s WW2 sitcom Hogan’s Heroes, dies at 96
- Clary, a French-born survivor of Nazi concentration camps during WW2, opened up about years of horror at Nazi hands in a 1985 documentary
- After Hogan’s Heroes, Clary’s TV work included the soap operas The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives and The Bold and the Beautiful
Actor Robert Clary, star of 1960s World War 2 sitcom Hogan’s Heroes, has died aged 96. Photo: Invision / AP