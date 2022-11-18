Actor Robert Clary, star of 1960s World War 2 sitcom Hogan’s Heroes, has died aged 96. Photo: Invision / AP
Robert Clary, last of the stars of 1960s WW2 sitcom Hogan’s Heroes, dies at 96

  • Clary, a French-born survivor of Nazi concentration camps during WW2, opened up about years of horror at Nazi hands in a 1985 documentary
  • After Hogan’s Heroes, Clary’s TV work included the soap operas The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives and The Bold and the Beautiful

Associated Press

Updated: 3:37am, 18 Nov, 2022

Actor Robert Clary, star of 1960s World War 2 sitcom Hogan’s Heroes, has died aged 96. Photo: Invision / AP
