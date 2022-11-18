Supporters of Donald Trump clash with police during a riot at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington. Photo: AFP / Getty Images / TNS
US House investigation into January 6 Capitol riot releasing report next month
- Congressman Bennie Thompson has also appointed a subcommittee to investigate issues, including unanswered subpoenas for former president Donald Trump
- The House committee subpoenaed Trump at the end of its final public hearing in October. He initially said he would comply, but then sued to avoid testifying
Supporters of Donald Trump clash with police during a riot at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington. Photo: AFP / Getty Images / TNS