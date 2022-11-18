Supporters of Donald Trump clash with police during a riot at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington. Photo: AFP / Getty Images / TNS
US House investigation into January 6 Capitol riot releasing report next month

  • Congressman Bennie Thompson has also appointed a subcommittee to investigate issues, including unanswered subpoenas for former president Donald Trump
  • The House committee subpoenaed Trump at the end of its final public hearing in October. He initially said he would comply, but then sued to avoid testifying

Reuters
Updated: 6:12am, 18 Nov, 2022

