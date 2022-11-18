Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (right) fist bumps US President Joe Biden in Jeddah. File photo: Saudi Royal Court/Reuters
US protects Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman from lawsuit over Jamal Khashoggi murder
- The government said in a court filing that the prime minister title held by the monarch should give him immunity in the lawsuit filed by the slain journalist’s fiancée
- A rights group founded by Khashoggi called the move a ‘capitulation to Saudi pressure tactics’
