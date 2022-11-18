A Ukrainian hacker accused of stealing millions of dollars, has been arrested after a ten-year hunt. Photo: Shutterstock
Ukrainian hacker ‘DJ Rich’ who stole millions arrested after 10-year hunt
- Vyacheslav Igorevich Penchukov, aka DJ Slava Rich, was found in Geneva last month; he had been indicted in the US in 2012 but had evaded capture for a decade
- Penchukov is accused of leading a gang that stole millions of dollars by breaking into online bank accounts; he enjoyed driving BMWs and Porsches around Donetsk
A Ukrainian hacker accused of stealing millions of dollars, has been arrested after a ten-year hunt. Photo: Shutterstock