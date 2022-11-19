Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout at a criminal court in Bangkok, Thailand in 2010. Photo: Reuters
Russia warms to US prisoner swap for return of convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout
- Russian arms trafficker Bout, known as the ‘Merchant of Death’, was sentenced to 25 years in prison by a US court in 2012
- Russia and the US are exploring a deal that could see imprisoned Americans, including basketball star Brittney Griner, return to the US in exchange for Bout
Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout at a criminal court in Bangkok, Thailand in 2010. Photo: Reuters