Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout at a criminal court in Bangkok, Thailand in 2010. Photo: Reuters
Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout at a criminal court in Bangkok, Thailand in 2010. Photo: Reuters
Russia
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russia warms to US prisoner swap for return of convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout

  • Russian arms trafficker Bout, known as the ‘Merchant of Death’, was sentenced to 25 years in prison by a US court in 2012
  • Russia and the US are exploring a deal that could see imprisoned Americans, including basketball star Brittney Griner, return to the US in exchange for Bout

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:50am, 19 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout at a criminal court in Bangkok, Thailand in 2010. Photo: Reuters
Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout at a criminal court in Bangkok, Thailand in 2010. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE