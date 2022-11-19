US Attorney General Merrick Garland, centre, speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington on Friday. Photo:. EPA-EFE
US attorney general names Hague prosecutor as special counsel to lead Trump investigations
- Merrick Garland appointed prosecutor Jack Smith to oversee investigations into classified documents found at Trump’s home and the 2021 insurrection
- Smith, who has been chief prosecutor for the special court in The Hague that investigates international war crimes, will begin immediately, Garland said
