US Attorney General Merrick Garland, centre, speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington on Friday. Photo:. EPA-EFE
US Attorney General Merrick Garland, centre, speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington on Friday. Photo:. EPA-EFE
Donald Trump
World /  United States & Canada

US attorney general names Hague prosecutor as special counsel to lead Trump investigations

  • Merrick Garland appointed prosecutor Jack Smith to oversee investigations into classified documents found at Trump’s home and the 2021 insurrection
  • Smith, who has been chief prosecutor for the special court in The Hague that investigates international war crimes, will begin immediately, Garland said

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:56am, 19 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US Attorney General Merrick Garland, centre, speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington on Friday. Photo:. EPA-EFE
US Attorney General Merrick Garland, centre, speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington on Friday. Photo:. EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE