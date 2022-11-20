A personal collection of love letters written by Bob Dylan to his high-school sweetheart in the late 1950s. Photo: RR Auction / the Estate of Barbara Hewitt via AP
Collection of love letters written by a young Bob Dylan sells at auction for US$670,000
- The Livraria Lello in Porto, Portugal, which bills itself as ‘the World’s Most Beautiful Bookshop’, plans to keep the archive of 42 handwritten letters
- In some of the letters, written between 1957 and 1959, Dylan - born Bob Zimmerman - writes about changing his name and hoping to sell a million records
