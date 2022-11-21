Haiti’s former president Michel Martelly in 2016. Photo: Reuters
Canada sanctions former Haitian leaders accused of profiting from armed gangs, announces aid
- The sanctions, which will freeze any assets the men may have in Canada, target former leaders Michel Martelly, Laurent Lamothe and Jean Henry Ceant
- The men in question ‘directly benefit from the work of the gangs and are associated with a system of corruption,’ said Canada’s foreign minister
