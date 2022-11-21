US President Joe Biden, his daughter Naomi Biden Neal, Peter Neal and Jill Biden at the White House on Saturday. Photo: The White House/Getty Images / TNS
No public celebration of Joe Biden’s 80th birthday, a day after granddaughter’s White House wedding
- It is the first time a sitting president has turned 80 in the White House. A day earlier, the wedding of Biden’s granddaughter was held at the White House
- There was no indication of any events arranged to celebrate the president’s birthday but the first lady tweeted: ‘Happy Birthday Joe! I love you’
