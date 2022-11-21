A man poses at the TikTok booth at the international media centre during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok on Friday. Photo: AFP
TikTok draws bipartisan fire in US on China surveillance concern

  • The app is ‘an enormous threat,’ said Senate Intelligence Committee chairman Mark Warner. ‘All of that data … is being stored somewhere in Beijing’
  • President Joe Biden’s administration is seeking a security agreement with TikTok to spare it from a US ban floated under his predecessor Donald Trump

Updated: 6:59am, 21 Nov, 2022

