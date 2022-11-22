Elon Musk’s Twitter has reinstated the personal account of far-right US congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, which was banned in January for violating the platform’s Covid-19 misinformation policies at the time. Greene’s reinstatement comes after Musk over the weekend reinstated the account of former President Donald Trump, who was banned in the aftermath of the deadly January 6 riots on the Capitol in 2021. Twitter – at the time – feared there was a risk of further incitement to violence if Trump was allowed to remain on the platform. Trump himself has said he would not return to Twitter and as of Monday had not yet tweeted since the reinstatement, although he also has not deleted his account. ‘Don’t see any reason for it’, Trump snubs Twitter after reinstatement Musk apparently based his decision to allow Trump back on the site on an unscientific Twitter poll he posted on his timeline. There appeared to be no such poll for Greene’s account. Earlier, Musk said he won’t make major decisions about content or restoring banned accounts before setting up a “content moderation council” with diverse viewpoints. Musk has frequently expressed his belief that Twitter had become too restrictive. Before the US midterm elections this month, he urged his “independent-minded” Twitter followers to vote Republican. The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022 One account Musk has said he will not allow back on Twitter is that of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who was banned in 2018 for abusive behaviour. “My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat,” Musk tweeted on Sunday in response to calls for Jones’ reinstatement. “I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame.”