Emergency workers aid injured shoppers after an SUV drove into a Boston-area Apple store on Monday. Photo: The Patriot Ledger via AP
One dead after car crashes into Boston-area Apple store
- The SUV struck multiple people after smashing through the glass facade, with 16 taken to hospital after the ‘unthinkable’ incident
- Officials did not say whether the incident was an accident or intentional, noting that the investigation was ongoing
