Emergency workers aid injured shoppers after an SUV drove into a Boston-area Apple store on Monday. Photo: The Patriot Ledger via AP
One dead after car crashes into Boston-area Apple store

  • The SUV struck multiple people after smashing through the glass facade, with 16 taken to hospital after the ‘unthinkable’ incident
  • Officials did not say whether the incident was an accident or intentional, noting that the investigation was ongoing

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:45am, 22 Nov, 2022

