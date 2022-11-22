Penguin books are seen in a used bookshop in central London in October 2012. Photo: Reuters
Penguin books are seen in a used bookshop in central London in October 2012. Photo: Reuters
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Penguin Random House scraps US$2.2 billion deal to merge with Simon & Schuster

  • The owner of the world’s largest book publisher has decided not to appeal against a US judge’s decision that the purchase of its rival would be illegal
  • The Biden had argued the deal should be stopped because it would lead to less competition for blockbuster books and lower advances for authors

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:19am, 22 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Penguin books are seen in a used bookshop in central London in October 2012. Photo: Reuters
Penguin books are seen in a used bookshop in central London in October 2012. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE