InfoWars founder Alex Jones speaks to the media outside court in the US in September. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
Elon Musk draws the line at letting conspiracy theorist Alex Jones back on Twitter
- Musk indicated the death of his son had informed his decision not to reinstate Jones – known for spreading conspiracy theories about school shootings
- ‘I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame,’ the 51-year-old ‘free speech absolutist’ tweeted
