Richard Fierro talks to the media about his efforts to subdue the gunman in Saturday’s fatal shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Photo: AP
Richard Fierro talks to the media about his efforts to subdue the gunman in Saturday’s fatal shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Photo: AP
Gun violence in the US
World /  United States & Canada

US Army veteran recalls stopping Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooter: ‘I just kept hitting him’

  • Richard Fierro was at Club Q in Colorado Springs on Saturday Night with his wife and daughter to watch a drag performance
  • Fierro’s daughter was injured in the mass shooting, breaking a knee. Her boyfriend Raymond Green Vance, 22, was killed

Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 1:18pm, 22 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Richard Fierro talks to the media about his efforts to subdue the gunman in Saturday’s fatal shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Photo: AP
Richard Fierro talks to the media about his efforts to subdue the gunman in Saturday’s fatal shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Photo: AP