Richard Fierro talks to the media about his efforts to subdue the gunman in Saturday’s fatal shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Photo: AP
US Army veteran recalls stopping Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooter: ‘I just kept hitting him’
- Richard Fierro was at Club Q in Colorado Springs on Saturday Night with his wife and daughter to watch a drag performance
- Fierro’s daughter was injured in the mass shooting, breaking a knee. Her boyfriend Raymond Green Vance, 22, was killed
