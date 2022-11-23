Former US President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on November 7. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump
World /  United States & Canada

US Supreme Court allows lawmakers to get Donald Trump’s tax returns

  • The decision is a blow for the ex-president, who is bogged down in legal troubles even as he moves forward with a new White House bid
  • Trump was the first US president in four decades years not to release his tax returns as he sought to keep secret the details of his wealth

Reuters

Updated: 4:31am, 23 Nov, 2022

