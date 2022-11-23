A law enforcement officer enters a residence near Lacey, Oklahoma, on Monday, after a quadruple homicide in the area. Photo: The Enid News & Eagle via AP
4 Chinese citizens ‘executed’ at US marijuana farm, police say
- Authorities say they have a suspect in mind, but releasing the name would put more people in danger
- A fifth victim, also a Chinese citizen, was wounded and taken to hospital
