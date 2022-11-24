A worker examines a mask produced in a clean room production line in Wuhan in April 2020. Photo: AP
US-China relations
World / United States & Canada

US extends tariff exclusions on medical goods from China

  • Items on the list include pump bottles for hand sanitizer, blood pressure monitors, fingertip pulse oximeters, MRI machines and X-ray tables
  • The decision was made ‘in light of continuing efforts to combat Covid’, the US Trade Representative said in a statement

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:30am, 24 Nov, 2022

