A worker examines a mask produced in a clean room production line in Wuhan in April 2020. Photo: AP
US extends tariff exclusions on medical goods from China
- Items on the list include pump bottles for hand sanitizer, blood pressure monitors, fingertip pulse oximeters, MRI machines and X-ray tables
- The decision was made ‘in light of continuing efforts to combat Covid’, the US Trade Representative said in a statement
