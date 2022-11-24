Former US vice-president Mike Pence speaks at an event in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday. Photo: AFP
US Justice Department seeking to question Mike Pence in January 6 probe, US media report says
- The former vice-president is said to be considering the request by investigators looking into Trump’s effort to stay in power after losing the 2020 election
- Pence has not been subpoenaed, and the process may take months, because the ex-president may seek to block, or slow, his testimony
