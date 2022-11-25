Amazon workers are demanding better wages and working conditions. Photo: AFP
United States
Amazon faces protests and strikes in 40 countries on Black Friday sales day

  • Employees in the US, UK, India, Japan, Australia, South Africa and Europe are demanding better wages and working conditions as the cost-of-living crisis deepens
  • Tension with workers is a long-running issue at the e-commerce giant, which faces complaints of unfair labour practices, employee activism and union drives

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:01am, 25 Nov, 2022

