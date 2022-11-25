Writer E. Jean Carroll is photographed in New York in June 2019. Photo: AP
Donald Trump
Donald Trump rape accuser E. Jean Carroll sues him for battery and defamation

  • The writer filed an upgraded lawsuit against the ex US-president, under a new law allowing sexual assault victims to sue over attacks that occurred decades ago
  • Carroll had alleged that Trump raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s, which he denied, saying she was ‘not my type’

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:53am, 25 Nov, 2022

